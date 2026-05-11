FORECAST: Cooler today, scattered showers possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have a small rain chance coming our way today, and it won’t add up to much.

Scattered showers arrive around midday and then dry up by the evening.

Most areas see less than a tenth of an inch.

Mostly cloudy otherwise with highs in the low to mid 70s.

We get back to sunshine and keep the same temps tomorrow.

Our next shot for rain comes on Wednesday with scattered PM storms and again, these won’t add up to much.

No major storms, just some lightning and brief downpours.

A long stretch of dry weather then returns into the weekend and likely lasts into next week as more heat returns.

Highs may be in the 90s for several days.

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