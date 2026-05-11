FORECAST: Cooler today, scattered showers possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have a small rain chance coming our way today, and it won’t add up to much.
- Scattered showers arrive around midday and then dry up by the evening.
- Most areas see less than a tenth of an inch.
- Mostly cloudy otherwise with highs in the low to mid 70s.
- We get back to sunshine and keep the same temps tomorrow.
- Our next shot for rain comes on Wednesday with scattered PM storms and again, these won’t add up to much.
- No major storms, just some lightning and brief downpours.
- A long stretch of dry weather then returns into the weekend and likely lasts into next week as more heat returns.
- Highs may be in the 90s for several days.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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