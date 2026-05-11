Forecasts

FORECAST: Cooler today, scattered showers possible

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We have a small rain chance coming our way today, and it won’t add up to much.
  • Scattered showers arrive around midday and then dry up by the evening.
  • Most areas see less than a tenth of an inch.
  • Mostly cloudy otherwise with highs in the low to mid 70s.
  • We get back to sunshine and keep the same temps tomorrow.
  • Our next shot for rain comes on Wednesday with scattered PM storms and again, these won’t add up to much.
  • No major storms, just some lightning and brief downpours.
  • A long stretch of dry weather then returns into the weekend and likely lasts into next week as more heat returns.
  • Highs may be in the 90s for several days.

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