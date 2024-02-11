Suspect arrested in connection with December shooting that killed 1, seriously injured another

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a late December shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

We first brought you the story on December 27, 2023, after officers were called to a shooting on Long Talon Way. At the scene, police found two people with gunshot wounds. MEDIC pronounced one dead at the scene; the other victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later identified the victim who died as 17-year-old Murahnee Johnson.

On Friday, members of the CMPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) arrested and charged Shawn Taliesin Davis Jr. and charged him with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of shooting into an occupied property.

Shawn Taliesin Davis Jr. (Courtesy of: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

Davis is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say the investigation into this case is still open and ongoing.

