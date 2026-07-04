Suspect arrested in connection with Monroe shooting incident

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that happened on June 27.

Investigators have identified 20-year-old Zion Lindsey as a suspect.

Detectives found evidence related to the case after searching a home on Hamilton Street. The incident involved shots being fired into a vehicle in the 700 block of Maurice Street. No one was injured during the shooting.

Lindsey was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police continue to investigate another shooting that took place that same day in the 1700 block of Icemorlee Street. During this incident, three individuals coming from Labon Street opened fire on a group of people in a parking lot. There were no reported injuries.

Both investigations remain active.

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