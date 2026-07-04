Police identify suspect wanted in connection with Kay Jewelers robbery

MONROE, N.C. — A suspect wanted in connection with a Kay Jewelers robbery has been identified by police in Monroe.

After the release of information to the public and surveillance images, investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Jawaun Ray of Greenville, South Carolina.

Warrants have been issued charging him with common low robbery. Investigators learned Ray is wanted in South Carolina on similar charges.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

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