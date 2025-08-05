Suspect arrested in deadly Cleveland County shooting, deputies say

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Cleveland County has been arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

On July 18, deputies responded to reports of a shooting outside an apartment on Baker Drive.

At the scene, they found Tamia Logan dead in the front yard from an apparent gunshot wound.

On July 23, deputies identified Marlow Anthony Johnson as the suspect in this case. A search was then launched to locate Johnson.

On August 5, the sheriff’s office announced that Johnson had been arrested in the Charlotte area.

No additional details have been made available.

