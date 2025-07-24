Deputies search for armed and dangerous murder suspect in deadly apartment shooting

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday it’s searching for an armed and dangerous suspect, accused of a deadly shooting at an apartment on Friday.

Marlow Anthony Johnson is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tamia Logan.

The incident occurred at Apartment A-14 on Baker Drive, where deputies discovered Logan’s body in the front yard.

The investigation into Logan’s death has involved multiple counties and significant resources, the sheriff’s office stated.

Marlow Anthony Johnson Deputeis are searching for Marlow Anthony Johnson in a deadly shooting that happened on July 18, 2025, on Baker Drive in Cleveland County. He is driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis with large aftermarket rims displaying North Carolina license plate LFA-4166.

Philips was last seen driving a white 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis with large aftermarket rims and North Carolina license plate LFA-4166.

Phillips was charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 484-4822 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 418-5432. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.