Targeted attack at Indian Trail Taco Bell leaves employee dead

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A Taco Bell in Indian Trail remained closed Tuesday, the day after someone was shot and killed inside the restaurant.

Investigators believe it was a targeted attack.

“At this point, this does not appear to be a random act the person that did walk into the restaurant sought out this individual,” said Lt. Jaems Maye, public information officer at the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone went into the Taco Bell just before 9 p.m. on Independence Boulevard and shot an employee multiple times, killing him, authorities said.

“Found a man, an employee, inside the restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound,” Maye said. “Sadly, that man has succumbed to his injuries.”

There was no word on any suspects, and deputies have not identified the employee who was killed.

The Taco Bell is expected to reopen Wednesday.

Officials with Taco Bell corporate sent Channel 9 this statement: “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the team member in this difficult time. We understand the owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and has reached out directly to the affected family to offer support.”

