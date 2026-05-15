Suspect charged months after attempted break-in at Lincoln County car wash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested and charged Thursday after deputies say he attempted to break into a west Lincoln County car wash in February.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, James Edison Pruitt used bolt cutters to try to break into the coin-operated machine at West Lincoln Suds in Vale.

James Edison Pruitt

With the help of the Cherryville Police Department, detectives were able to locate the vehicle seen during the incident and identify Pruitt as the suspect.

Months after the attempted break-in, Pruitt was charged with breaking into a coin or currency operated machine and injury to real property.

He’s being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

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