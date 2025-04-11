Local

Suspect charged in north Charlotte homicide

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in north Charlotte nearly two months ago.

On Feb. 20, police found Rashaad Joshua Sinclair shot to death in a parking lot on Lucena Street.

On April 10, arrest records showed Khanahnai Coleman had been arrested in connection with this case.

Coleman has been charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He allegedly stole marijuana and $500 from the victim, according to court documents.

No additional details have been made available.

