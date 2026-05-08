Suspect in custody after Hamlet shooting

HAMLET, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on one count of attempted first-degree murder after a shooting in Hamlet Thursday.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a man who had been shot along Sanford Street in the Dobbins Heights community around midday.

When emergency crews arrived, they say they found the victim, Emerson Quinn Quick Jr., with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. He was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials have not shared any updates on his current condition.

During the investigation, detectives identified 31-year-old William Pratt Jr. as the suspect. Deputies issued warrants for his arrest and took him into custody. Pratt is being held under no bond at the Richmond County Jail.

Officials believe the shooting was an isolated incident. They say there is no threat to the public.

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