Suspect in deadly December stabbing extradited back to Queen City

CHARLOTTE — A suspect in a deadly west Charlotte stabbing, who was arrested in Chesapeake, Virgina, last month, was extradited back to the Queen City Tuesday, police said.

Diamonte Galloway, 30, is accused of stabbing David Damelle Alexander, 33, on Dec. 23, 205, on Booker Avenue, which is off Beatties Ford Road. Alexander was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Chesapeake police departments arrested Galloway at his home on Dec. 29, 2025, in Chesapeake.

Galloway was charged with murder and is in the Mecklenburg County jail.

VIDEO: Man arrested for kidnapping 3 children from local foster home

Man arrested for kidnapping 3 children from local foster home

©2026 Cox Media Group