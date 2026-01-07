Local

Suspect arrested after high-speed chase through Charlotte, Rowan County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The driver of a speeding SUV is in custody after a multi-county chase that ended in Rowan County Wednesday.

Law enforcement surrounded the vehicle and arrested the suspect just after noon in a Lowe’s parking lot on Innes Street in Salisbury.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Hadari Williams of Charlotte. Officials say Williams was driving 103 mph on a 70 mph stretch of road, prompting the pursuit.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom spotted the driver speeding in a white SUV through Charlotte around 11 a.m. and began following the suspect on I-485 in northeast Charlotte.

The driver was spotted running red lights, driving on the wrong side of the road and weaving in and out of traffic.

At one point, the suspect nearly hit a construction worker blocking a lane near Plaza Midwood.

After driving through Plaza Midwood in east Charlotte, the suspect merged onto Independence Boulevard and towards Interstate 85.

The suspect led police on a high-speed chase across county lines before troopers closed in on the driver near Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

During the quick-paced chase, Chopper 9 captured a state trooper crashing into another vehicle on the road.

Channel 9 is asking police what led up to the chase and if anyone was hurt during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

