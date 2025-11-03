Suspect facing more charges after breaking into classroom, grabbing child

CHESTER, S.C. — The man accused of smashing through a window and grabbing a child from a Pre-K classroom is expected to face more charges.

Students at that school were given the day off Monday.

Channel 9 learned more about the suspect and his actions before officers said he crashed into the woods and grabbed a student.

“It was like some weird stuff, really weird,” said Kelcey Mills, a parent.

Mills said his six-year-old son was at the Chester Park Complex Friday during the incident that shook the campus.

Chester County deputies said D’arrius Tyrese Edwards crashed his car in the woods near the school Friday afternoon. Monday Sheriff Max Dorsey told Channel 9 Edwards was driving a car while involved in a physical fight with his girlfriend, just before the crash.

“That led to the vehicle wrecking and going into the woods,” said Sheriff Dorsey. “At that point Mr. Edwards left the vehicle and went to the school.”

That’s when deputies said he used his head to break the glass of a Pre-K classroom. They said he jumped inside and took a child he did not know. The teacher tried fighting him off, but he escaped through the window.

A school resource officer had to use a taser to get him to drop the child.

“That was really crazy and dumb,” said Mills.

Monday the district’s interim superintendent told Channel 9 everyone is working to help students cope with what they experienced.

“School counselors will be in place to help our students and staff,” said Tammy Snipes. “We want our first day back to be the best day for all of them.”

There’s still no motive but the suspect is facing more charges, accused of disrupting that school and assaulting a teacher.

Monday the sheriff confirmed the 21-year-old was once on the football team at Lewisville High School within the Chester County School District.

