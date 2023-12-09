CMPD investigating shooting death in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and killed in west Charlotte Saturday morning.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says they heard gunshots on the 2200 block of Camp Greene Street shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday and found a man with gunshot wounds.

MEDIC transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

However, around 2 a.m., MEDIC said they transported someone with life-threatening injuries from a shooting in the same area. It is not clear whether these instances are related, separate, or the same. Channel 9 has asked CMPD and MEDIC to clarify.

Camp Greene Street is located between Freedom Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard. The street is primarily residential, but there is one bar on the 2200 block.

Channel 9′s photographer saw the street blocked off at the entrance from Wilkinson.

Details are very limited at this time.

It is unknown whether a suspect has been identified.

