Suspect identified following deadly Uptown shooting in broad daylight

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified a suspect after a Uptown shooting occurred in broad daylight on Thursday.

One person was shot and killed during a lunch rush on Brevard Court. Channel 9 obtained video from the scene outside the Latta Arcade.

Video showed people running, and over a dozen CMPD officers arriving at the scene in the heart of Uptown, across from Romare Bearden Park.

Police have identified Jarius Tamaal Jackson as the suspect in the case.

According to court documents, Jackson told police that he was scared for his life, claiming self defense. Police charged him, claiming surveillance video shows that the suspect did not act in self defense.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

