Suspect in light rail stabbing to appear in court Monday

CHARLOTTE — The man accused of stabbing a passenger on the light rail is expected to face a judge for the first time Monday morning.

Oscar Solar-Zano is accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man in the chest Friday, near North Brevard Street and East 22nd Street.

The attack comes just four months after the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.

Investigators said he was drunk and yelling at the victim and other passengers before the attack.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the 33-year-old suspect from Honduras was deported in 2018 under the Trump Administration. He was arrested attempting to cross the border again in 2021 and entered the country illegally for a third time at an unknown date and location.

The stabbing is getting attention at the national level. On Saturday, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, saying “another stabbing by an illegal migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. What’s going on in Charlotte?”

Charlotte’s Mayor Vi Lyles reacted to the incident on X.

Everyone deserves to be and feel safe in our city, and there is no room for violence in our community. We have invested heavily in increasing security on our transit system and CMPD has been proactive in increasing its presence across our city, including announcing a new… — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) December 7, 2025

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein and the Republican National Committee also weighed in.

At last check, police say the victim is in critical but stable condition. Channel 9 is working to confirm why the suspect allegedly attacked him and whether the two knew each other.

