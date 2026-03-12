Suspect in Old Dominion University shooting had ties to Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Authorities have identified Mohamed Bailor Jalloh as the suspect in a shooting at Old Dominion University that killed one person and injured two others.

Jalloh, a former member of the Army National Guard, previously pleaded guilty in 2016 to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

Jalloh was released from federal custody in December 2024 after serving an 11-year prison sentence. Originally from Sierra Leone, he was living in Sterling, Va., at the time of his initial arrest by federal agents.

Federal investigators determined Jalloh established ties with the Islamic State group after quitting the National Guard.

According to the FBI, Jalloh and another individual began planning targeted attacks on military personnel across the United States in May 2016.

Court documents indicate Jalloh visited the Charlotte area for approximately 4 hours in June 2016. During the visit, he attempted to purchase assault rifles.

He and a companion encountered one individual who owned an AK-47, but the man refused to sell the weapon.

Federal agents monitored Jalloh during his search for firearms. When he attempted to purchase a gun in Virginia, agents moved in to arrest him.

He was subsequently sentenced to 11 years in prison for providing material support to a terrorist organization.

Jalloh had not surfaced publicly since his release from federal custody until the incident at Old Dominion University.

Witnesses reported that the suspect inquired about a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps class on campus before he opened fire.

