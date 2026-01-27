Mint Hill teen federally indicted for alleged New Years Eve terror plot

MINT HILL, N.C. — A federal grand jury has indicted the Mint Hill 18-year-old accused of plotting a terror attack.

Investigators found evidence Christian Sturdivant was planning to stab people at a Mint Hill Burger King and grocery stores on New Years Eve.

Sturdivant pledged allegiance to ISIS and said he wanted to kill as many people as possible until he was killed by police, according to federal investigators.

Christian Sturdivant

Sturdivant is currently in federal custody. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

VIDEO: 18-year-old charged with planning ISIS attack at Mint Hill grocery store

18-year-old charged with planning ISIS attack at Mint Hill grocery store

©2026 Cox Media Group