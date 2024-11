CHARLOTTE — A driver intentionally rammed his vehicle through a gate at a police station Friday night in north Charlotte, officials said.

The vehicle drove through a secured parking lot at about 7 p.m. and hit Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s North Tryon Division Office on Harris Oaks Boulevard, police said.

The suspect was arrested without further incident and no officers were hurt, CMPD said.

