1 dead, 2 hurt in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and two others have been hurt following a shooting in north Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. on the 5000 block of Sunset Road.

MEDIC said one of the victims died at the scene, while the other two victims were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it is investigating.

Channel 9 has crews gathering more information.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.









©2024 Cox Media Group