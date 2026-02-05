Suspect in tow truck driver murder case rejects plea deal, heads to trial

CHARLOTTE — A tow truck driver’s grieving family must now wait for a case to go to trial for a chance at justice.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz has been covering the case since the shooting on Eastcrest Drive in east Charlotte on Sept. 26, 2024.

He was in court Thursday as the suspect pleaded not guilty.

Tamara Grier’s son, Khyre Grier, was 25 years old when police said he was killed while towing a car. He was shot dead in the driver’s seat of his tow truck simply doing his job.

“He never met a stranger. So, so sweet, and he would help everybody, anybody out,” she said.

Two brothers were arrested for the crime.

On Thursday, Ramon Santos-Funes was offered a plea deal to admit his guilt to second-degree murder and two other charges. He would have gotten at least 38 years in prison.

He told the judge, “The offer that was given is very high” and pleaded not guilty.

“The fact that I heard him say, ‘It’s a lot of time,’” Tamara Grier said. “Really. Did you think about that when you killed my son? Did you think about the life that he could have had?”

Khyre Grier left behind a 5-year-old and a newborn.

“He’s not going to remember his dad’s voice,” the mother said. “He’s not going to remember his face. He’s not going to remember his touch. And that’s because of one decision.”

She hopes they will get justice.

“It feels like your heart just ripped to pieces,” Tamara Grier said.

Ramon Funes’ case will likely head to trial now.

His brother, Fabio Funes, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

From left: Fabio Funes, Ramon Funes

He was sentenced to at least 7.5 years in prison.

