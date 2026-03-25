Suspected drug operation in Monroe shut down; 25-year-old arrested

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police shut down a suspected drug operation Tuesday after seizing 58 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, eight firearms, and more than $20,000 in cash. Officers arrested 25-year-old Alex Zahid Cortes-Sanchez in connection with the investigation.

Alex Zahid Cortes-Sanchez

The seizure began with a targeted traffic stop and ended with the search of a local apartment. Authorities stated the operation resulted in the removal of a significant quantity of narcotics and weapons from the community.

The investigation began when the Monroe Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on Cortes-Sanchez.

During the encounter, detectives reported finding eight ounces of methamphetamine in his possession. This discovery led investigators to an apartment located in the 1500 block of Icemorlee Street.

Upon executing a search warrant at the residence, officers discovered more than 50 additional ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

Along with the narcotics, police recovered eight firearms and cash totaling more than $20,000.

Police Chief Rhett Bolen said the operation should serve as a warning to others involved in illegal activity.

“This case sends a clear message to anyone bringing drugs into our community: we are not slowing down and we are not looking the other way,” Bolen said.

Bolen emphasized that his department intends to remain proactive in targeting drug trafficking and the sale of illegal weapons.

“If you are trafficking dangerous narcotics or illegal firearms in Monroe, understand this – we are coming for you,” Bolen said. “Our department will continue to aggressively target those who profit from addiction and put our neighborhoods at risk.”

Cortes-Sanchez is currently held in the Union County Detention Center. He faces multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

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