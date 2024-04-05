Suspected killer of Charlotte woman, 2 kids no longer in California custody

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of killing a missing woman and her two children is no longer in the custody of the Imperial County, California jail.

Benjamin Taylor Newly released body camera video shows officers with the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office arresting 35-year-old Benjamin Taylor in California last month. Taylor was wanted in connection with the deaths of 22-year-old Markayla Johnson and her two children, 4-year-old Miracle and 7-month-old Messiah.

Johnson and her children were reported missing on March 8. Their remains were found later that month at the Orchard Trace apartment complex in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police haven’t released a motive.

Taylor was arrested in Imperial County at a campsite between Salvation Mountain and an area called Slab City, which is an off-the-grid community. He’s been charged with three counts of murder and one count of concealment of death.

Taylor was in custody in Imperial County, but on Friday morning, the jail confirmed he was no longer in their custody. That means in all likelihood, he is on his way back to Charlotte where he will face the charges filed against him.

CMPD said the logistics are complicated for getting a suspect across the country.

“You have the legal matter and then you have the logistics of getting back here,” Lt. Kevin Pietrus said Friday. “CMPD is not handling that transport.”

If Taylor is booked into the Mecklenburg County jail on Friday or through the weekend, odds are his first appearance in court will be Monday, when we could learn more about the case.

A funeral for Markayla, Miracle and Messiah Johnson will be held on Saturday.

