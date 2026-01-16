Suspects sought in Gaston County pharmacy burglary

CRAMERTON, N.C. — Officials are searching for two suspects after a Gaston County pharmacy was burglarized Tuesday night.

Cramerton Drug shared surveillance photos of the two men accused of breaking into the business on 8th Avenue.

The pharmacy says it is operating as usual, despite the incident, but they say they hope to see the men face consequences for their actions.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

