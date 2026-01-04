Tega Cay Police searching for burglary suspect

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Tega Cay Police are searching for a burglary suspect and are asking for the public’s help.

York County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting Tega Cay police in the search for a burglary suspect.

Police said law enforcement is in the area of Angelica Lane in the Lake Ridge subdivision to search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a tan shirt and red pants.

Officials have asked that anyone who spots the suspect call 911.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Mint Hill terror suspect planned to attack victims with knives, hammers

Mint Hill terror suspect planned to attack victims with knives, hammers

©2026 Cox Media Group