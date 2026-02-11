Suspensions announced after fight during Hornets-Pistons game

CHARLOTTE — The NBA has suspended four players following an on-court altercation during a game between the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 9.

Charlotte Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabaté are being suspended for four games each.

Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart received the longest penalty with a seven-game suspension. Pistons center Jalen Duren is suspended for two games.

All four players were ejected from the game following the fight, which happened during the third quarter of Detroit’s 110-104 victory.

James Jones, executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced that Stewart was penalized for leaving the bench area, aggressively entering the altercation and fighting.

Diabaté apologized for his role in the fight.

“First of all, I want to say sorry to the fans and the organization,” Diabaté said. “Obviously this is not a reflection of who I am and it definitely shouldn’t be a part of our sport.”

Diabaté said the situation escalated after physical contact from Duren. “It took a different route when he put his hand in my face,” Diabaté said. “Obviously, it’s unfortunate but at that point I lost control of my emotions.”

Bridges said the conflict was the result of what he perceived as a disrespectful action by Duren. “It was a lot of things built up,” Bridges said. “But you see Jalen push Moussa in his face. That’s the most disrespectful thing you can do and after that things just went left.”

Bridges noted that the event would serve as a learning experience for him. “For me I should’ve just went to Moussa and made sure he was good, but like you said, it’s a learning experience,” Bridges said.

Stewart and Duren will begin serving their suspensions Thursday when the Pistons visit the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Bridges and Diabaté will also begin their suspensions Thursday when the Hornets host the Atlanta Hawks.

