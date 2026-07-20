Man wanted for kidnapping arrested after assaulting Burke County deputy

MORGANTON, N.C. — A Lexington man wanted on felony kidnapping charges is facing additional charges after deputies say he attempted to carjack a driver and assaulted a Burke County deputy.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Monday to a reported carjacking in progress near the I-40 West Exit 100 on-ramp at Jamestown Road.

When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Ja’von Marquise Miller allegedly assaulting an adult man while trying to steal the victim’s vehicle.

Authorities said Miller fled on foot with two juveniles, but deputies quickly caught him. During the arrest, investigators say Miller assaulted a deputy before being taken into custody. The two juveniles were not injured and were safely reunited with their family.

After the arrest, the Lexington Police Department notified Burke County deputies that Miller was wanted on two counts of felony second-degree kidnapping.

He was charged in Burke County with felony assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer, felony common law robbery, misdemeanor simple assault, and resisting a public officer.

Miller was given a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Burke County court on July 21. Authorities said he also has pending charges in Davidson County.

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