SUV found in Gastonia hit-and-run that killed father of three

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police announced on Tuesday they located the SUV believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Garrison Boulevard that killed Cody Cochran on Oct. 19.

The vehicle, a 2021 Mazda CX 9, was found on Friday at a residence within a half mile of the crash site, following an extensive investigation using the GPD Real Time Crime Center’s resources.

Natalie Lang, Cochran’s girlfriend, recounted that he was in the middle of saying “I love you” when the SUV struck them and fled the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle hit the two bicyclists, injuring Lang and killing Cochran, a 28-year-old father of three.

Lang said the sideview mirror struck her shoulder.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, with no arrests made at this time.

As the investigation continues, the community awaits further developments in the case of the tragic hit-and-run on Garrison Boulevard.

