SWAT, deputies respond to standoff at Clover home

By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com
CLOVER, S.C. — SWAT, York County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, and negotiators responded to a home in Clover for a person barricaded in a home.

Officials said they are at a home on Windsong Forest Road on Monday afternoon.

The incident is isolated to one home, according to officials.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and saw a large law enforcement response. A Channel 9 crew is on the way to the scene to get more information.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

