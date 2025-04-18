SWAT situation shuts down neighborhood in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A SWAT situation was underway Friday in Gastonia, Channel 9’s Ken Lemon reports.

Lemon was at the scene Friday where officers had swarmed a neighborhood near Barkley and Radio streets.

The Gastonia Police Department said SWAT officers were asked to assist in the arrest of a murder suspect, identified as 28-year-old Phillip Lydell out of Staten Island, New York.

Police said the murder happened on March 28.

U.S. Marshals, the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, the Belmont Police Department, Gaston County EMS, and Gaston County Animal Care and Control were also at the scene to help Friday, GPD said.

The suspect will be held in the Gaston County jail, police said.

Hear more from Channel 9’s Ken Lemon in the video above and follow the latest developments tonight on Eyewitness News, starting at 5 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: Neighbors highlight new search for Asha Degree

Neighbors highlight new search for Asha Degree

©2025 Cox Media Group