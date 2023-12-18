Sweepy McSweepface to return to Uptown in 2024

CHARLOTTE — Sweepy McSweepface will be back in Uptown next year. Sweepy McSweepface is the city’s electric street cleaner for the city’s bike lanes.

A spokesperson for the city says Sweepy has been out of service for the last few weeks for its circuit boards to be replaced.

The city says Sweepy is under warranty so there is no cost to taxpayers.

Sweepy McSweepface is expected to return to service in early 2024. Residents named the electric street cleaner Sweepy McSweepface in a contest earlier this year.









