Sycamore Brewing owner confirms estranged husband’s exit in divorce filing

CHARLOTTE — The owner of the now-closed Sycamore Brewing has reaffirmed her estranged husband’s exit from the company.

Channel 9 uncovered the new developments in Sarah Taylor’s recent divorce filings.

In early December, Justin Brigham was arrested after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the taproom in South End last week. The Sycamore sign was no longer on the building, as the company is going through a rebrand.

