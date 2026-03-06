Former Sycamore Brewing co-owner indicted on child rape charges

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A Stanly County grand jury indicted the former co-owner of Sycamore Brewing on child rape charges. Justin Brigham has remained in jail since his arrest in December.

Investigators allege Brigham met a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat before breaking into her home in Stanfield. Once inside the residence, authorities say he raped the girl and attacked a man who was also in the house.

Brigham co-founded Sycamore Brewing with his wife, who has since taken control of the business. She has also filed for divorce following his arrest.

The legal proceedings have resulted in a total rebranding of the brewery. The business will no longer operate under its original name to distance itself from the former co-owner.

Club West Brewing is expected to reopen this spring. A court date for Brigham has not been scheduled.

