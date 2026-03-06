Local

Former Sycamore Brewing co-owner indicted on child rape charges

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Sycamore Brewing building sign has been removed from their space in South End. (Melissa Key)
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A Stanly County grand jury indicted the former co-owner of Sycamore Brewing on child rape charges. Justin Brigham has remained in jail since his arrest in December.

Sycamore Brewing owner confirms estranged husband’s exit in divorce filing

Investigators allege Brigham met a 13-year-old girl on Snapchat before breaking into her home in Stanfield. Once inside the residence, authorities say he raped the girl and attacked a man who was also in the house.

Brigham co-founded Sycamore Brewing with his wife, who has since taken control of the business. She has also filed for divorce following his arrest.

The legal proceedings have resulted in a total rebranding of the brewery. The business will no longer operate under its original name to distance itself from the former co-owner.

Club West Brewing is expected to reopen this spring. A court date for Brigham has not been scheduled.

