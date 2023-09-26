Synco details next phases of high-profile SouthPark project in city filings

CHARLOTTE — Synco Properties, the Charlotte developer behind The Colony mixed-use development in SouthPark, is planning the project’s next phase to include a $180 million apartment building that could rise up to 14 stories.

First, though, Synco needs Charlotte City Council approval for additional height on the building and another that’s in the works for a third phase of development.

In a petition filed Sept. 22 with the city, Synco asked for a site plan amendment that would allow for 30 additional feet of height on both multifamily buildings in phases two and three. If approved, the buildings could go up to 190 feet. That would allow for buildings between 12 and 14 stories.

Tim Hose, Synco president and CEO, said that with added height the developer can make the apartment buildings’ footprints smaller to allow for more green space. Hose said it will ensure delivery of the remaining 650 units.

Read the full story here.

VIDEO: SouthPark After 5 to return this fall

SouthPark After 5 to return this fall

©2023 Cox Media Group