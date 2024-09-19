Taco restaurant snags first site in Charlotte area

CONCORD, N.C. — Talkin’ Tacos is set to crack into the Charlotte market with a 1,850-square-foot restaurant.

That fast-casual Mexican restaurant opens on Oct. 4 — known as National Taco Day — at 8915 Christenbury Parkway in Concord. It marks the first North Carolina location for the brand.

“The Charlotte-area food scene is exploding, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” says Mohammad Farraj, Talkin’ Tacos co-founder and chief marketing officer.

Talkin’ Tacos — which got its start as a food truck — dishes up scratch-made Mexican dishes. That includes taco options such as Southwest Chicken, Carne Asada or Bang Bang Shrimp. Its beef birria — a menu staple used for tacos, pizza and ramen — is braised for 12 hours.

