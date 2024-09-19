Celebrity-backed golf venture plots next moves here

CHARLOTTE — 3′s, a Justin Timberlake-backed golf entertainment concept, expects to start construction on its first Charlotte area location this fall.

It is slated to open in the second half of 2025. A second 3′s location could follow in the next three-to-five years, with sister concept T-Squared also a possibility for the market, says Trey Marucci, chief strategy officer for 8AM Golf.

T-Squared — also backed by Timberlake and pro golfer Tiger Woods — combines dining and entertainment experiences including sports-viewing, golf simulators, duckpin bowling and Dartsee, interactive steel tip dartboards.

“Charlotte is a great city with tons of opportunity,” Marucci says. “I think there is plenty of room for multiple 8 AM Golf concepts.”

