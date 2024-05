MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Tacos 4 Life has snapped up a Mooresville location — the brand’s fourth in the Charlotte market.

The Arkansas-based taco chain will occupy a 4,500-square-foot location left vacant by Cantina 1511 after it shuttered abruptly last August . It is at 120-D Marketplace Ave.

Tacos 4 Life dishes up a la carte tacos as well as combo meals that come with sides like Mexican creamed corn, seasoned black beans and cilantro pesto rice.

