Tacos, BBQ, Italian food and more on menu at Charlotte’s new restaurants

CHARLOTTE — From a swanky new cocktail lounge in SouthPark to a taco joint’s debut in lower South End, the Charlotte area’s dining and drinking scene gained several additions to start 2024.

The Loft at Duckworth’s is now open in Piedmont Town Center — that 1,800-square-foot spot can be found above sister concept Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse. Meanwhile, Taco Boy opened at the end of January within The Station at LoSo, dishing up Mexican-inspired cuisine and cocktails in an eclectic and inviting space

They join new spots such as uptown restaurant The Fifth Fork, which took over the former BLT Steak space at The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte; new-to-market brunch restaurant Eggspectation in south Charlotte; Salata Salad Kitchen in lower South End; and Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar in Concord.

A couple of local restaurant brands have also expanded with second locations in the Charlotte market.

Veteran restaurateur Frank Scibelli added another location of his Italian concept, Little Mama’s, putting it in south Charlotte’s Rea Farms development. And burger and beer joint Moo & Brew opened in downtown Matthews after a lengthy process. It follows the first Moo & Brew restaurant in Plaza Midwood.

More restaurants and breweries are in the works here as well.

