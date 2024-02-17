Local

Tacos, BBQ, Italian food and more on menu at Charlotte’s new restaurants

By Charlotte Business Journal

Eight + Sand: South End The roughly 3,500-square-foot restaurant at 135 New Bern St. closed in mid-January after a five-year run. It was in the New Bern Station development, between South Boulevard and the Lynx Blue Line. Eight + Sand offered breakfast, brunch and lunch daily. It included a speciality cafe and scratch-made bakery that prepared artisan breads. In a letter posted on the restaurant's social-media channels, owner Grant Arons wrote, “It’s time to let someone else utilize the space better so we can focus on other endeavors that need our full attention." His other brands include Inizio Pizza Napoleatana. He also has a stake in Farley’s Pizzeria.

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — From a swanky new cocktail lounge in SouthPark to a taco joint’s debut in lower South End, the Charlotte area’s dining and drinking scene gained several additions to start 2024.

The Loft at Duckworth’s is now open in Piedmont Town Center — that 1,800-square-foot spot can be found above sister concept Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse. Meanwhile, Taco Boy opened at the end of January within The Station at LoSo, dishing up Mexican-inspired cuisine and cocktails in an eclectic and inviting space

They join new spots such as uptown restaurant The Fifth Fork, which took over the former BLT Steak space at The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte; new-to-market brunch restaurant Eggspectation in south Charlotte; Salata Salad Kitchen in lower South End; and Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar in Concord.

ALSO READ: Charlotte is getting a new restaurant from team behind South End favorites

A couple of local restaurant brands have also expanded with second locations in the Charlotte market.

Veteran restaurateur Frank Scibelli added another location of his Italian concept, Little Mama’s, putting it in south Charlotte’s Rea Farms development. And burger and beer joint Moo & Brew opened in downtown Matthews after a lengthy process. It follows the first Moo & Brew restaurant in Plaza Midwood.

More restaurants and breweries are in the works here as well.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant coming to Charlotte

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant coming to Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read