Gastonia man guilty of first-degree murder in 2021 shooting of boyfriend

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Jurors reached a verdict Thursday in the trial of Tahj Wall, accused of murdering Melvin Hopper in Gastonia in 2021.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors alleged that Tahj Wall shot Melvin Hopper in the back of the head and then drove around for six hours with Hopper’s body in the passenger seat. They claim Wall executed Hopper, who was still alive after the first shot was fired.

“Tahj Wall executed Melvin Hopper,” prosecutor Kristen Northup said Wednesday. “Melvin Hopper was still alive after the first shot was fired.”

Wall’s attorney, James Exum, argued on Wednesday that Hopper often beat Wall and threatened him, which led Wall to fear for his life when he realized Hopper had a gun in the car.

“He feared for his life, because there was a gun and Melvin was reaching for it,” Exum said Wednesday.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Wall showed Hopper’s body to two different people during the six-hour period, including a neighbor from the Steele Creek community where Wall grew up.

They also refuted the defense’s claim of self-defense, stating there was no second gun involved in the incident.

Wall’s defense attorney claimed that Wall drove around with the body because he was seeking help and intended to turn himself in after speaking with his mother.

“I was going to turn myself in but I needed to talk to momma first,” Wall said, according to Exum.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Jury to decide fate of man who allegedly killed his boyfriend