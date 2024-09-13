Tail cone from military aircraft lands in South Carolina school parking lot

HANAHAN, S.C. — A Joint Base Charleston C-17 Globemaster III landed safely after a malfunction in flight, Joint Base officials said Thursday night.

The crew of the C-17 notified Joint Base Charleston and returned to base after a piece of the tail cone fell off during the flight, ABC affiliate WCIV reported.

FILE PHOTO: An air-to-air left side view of a C-17 Globemaster III from the 17th Airlift Squadron, 437th Air Wing, Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina as it flies along the coast. (Photo by USAF)

A team recovered the piece of the aircraft in the parking lot of Divine Redeemer School in Hanahan, which is near Charleston.

There were no injuries or property damage, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

