Tax season proceeds as planned for now despite partial federal government shutdown

WASHINGTON — The partial federal government shutdown is not expected to disrupt tax season, at least not this week.

IRS officials said its nearly 75,000 employees will continue working through Feb. 7.

The agency said staff members are being paid through the Inflation Reduction Act. It is unclear what will happen after Feb. 7.

During last fall’s record-long shutdown, the IRS initially kept all employees working.

That shutdown did not happen during tax season, but it came as the agency was racing to implement major tax changes.

New provisions from President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act could affect how much you might get back in your taxes this year.

Changes include a boost in child tax credit for parents, tips, and overtime pay for hourly workers.

The deadline for filing taxes is April 15.

