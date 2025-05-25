Taxes could be on the rise in Meck County

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County manager Dena Diorio is getting ready to retire after a long and distinguished tenure.

Before she goes, she is overseeing the county’s budget one last time.

Diorio recently presented her plan to county commissioners, who are debating changes they would like to see. Taxes could increase for residents and nonprofit funding could decrease.

>> In the video at the top of the page, The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno talks with Diorio about her last budget.

(WATCH BELOW: City councilmember, daughters plead not guilty on PPP fraud charges)

City councilmember, daughters plead not guilty on PPP fraud charges

©2025 Cox Media Group