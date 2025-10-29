Teacher, nurse honored for saving Stanly County student who was choking at lunch

NEW LONDON, N.C. — A teacher and school nurse at North Stanly Middle School are being recognized for their quick actions that saved a sixth grader who started choking during lunch.

The hustle and bustle of students came to a stop on Aug. 29 when a sixth grader stood up in the cafeteria in distress.

“He just looked a little nervous. His eyes were big. Him holding his throat and shaking his head and trying to cough whatever was in his throat up,” said Shawanna Long, sixth-grade teacher.

Long said she immediately jumped behind the student and started the Heimlich maneuver.

“I told him to rest his arm. I told him what I was going to do. I gave him three thrusts and I was like, ‘Are you still choking? Are you still choking?’ And then he was finally able talk, and I knew he was OK,” Long said.

Afterward, Long said she ran to call the school nurse, Holly Williams.

“I grabbed my bag, took off running down the hall and as soon as I got here, he was, thankfully, OK, because of what she did,” said Williams.

The Stanly County Board of Education recognized Long and Willaims a few weeks later.

Long said she felt calm during the entire situation, even though it was the first time she’s ever had to help someone who was choking.

“It came natural,” she said. “I’ve been coaching for a while. I’m a CNA so I always keep my certifications current.”

“She was literally able to get behind him and in a matter of seconds saved his life, just stressing the important of learning something like that is very important,” Williams said.

