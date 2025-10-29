Teen overcomes high blood pressure and cholesterol through healthy lifestyle

CHARLOTTE — At just 16 years old, Jeremiah Currie was facing the same health challenges as his father — high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

When the Currie family found out about his health issues nearly one year ago, they made it their mission to fight back. Jeremiah wanted to take control, proving he could do it without medication.

“I was worried, I was concerned,” he said. “I wanted to prove to myself and everyone else that I could get those numbers low.”

He worked in tandem with the preventative cardiology program at Levine Children’s Hospital.

The American Heart Association reports up to 5% of kids have high blood pressure not linked to other health issues, and about 1 in 5 have cholesterol levels out of a healthy range.

“They might not look like someone who would have high cholesterol,” Annie Southworth, a registered nurse at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, said. “They are a young kid, they’re active, their diet is pretty normal for a kid.”

Southworth says the first step isn’t a prescription — it’s a plan.

“Our first line of treatment is lifestyle changes, diet and exercise,” she said. “Then we will talk about starting a cholesterol lowering medication.”

Jeremiah chose to fight with healthy foods and fitness, lacing up his shoes, hitting the court and staying active.

“Running, it gets my cardio up and my heart pumping and that helps me out a lot,” he said. “I’m just that guy that just keeps going, I like playing ball.”

His mom watched her son and her entire family grow healthier together, but the Currie’s say this journey is about more than just their family. It’s about inspiring others to take control of their health.

“We’re going to continue this journey only because it’s not just for us,” Jeremiah’s mother, Finese Currie, said. “It’s to be an example for people.”

Today, Jeremiah’s blood pressure and cholesterol are back in a healthy range. Doctors say his story is a reminder that early action and healthy habits can save lives.

