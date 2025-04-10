Teacher arrested again amid child sex exploitation charges

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Doug MacAlpine, a Rock Hill teacher already on administrative leave and out on bond, is facing new charges after he was accused of secretly recording a staff member’s legs.

McAlpine works at Castle Heights Middle School and coaches at Rock Hill High School.

He bonded out of jail a little over a week ago for sexual exploitation of a minor charges. He is in jail again after the recent allegation.

“My hope is that the investigation is thoroughly done and handled,” said parent Rachel Stone.

McAlpine was arrested on March 31, charged with six counts of sex-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Warrants said the charges were related to digital files containing child sexual abuse material.

He made bond and was arrested again Wednesday night on peeping charges.

McAlpine took a video of a staff member who was wearing a dress underneath a table in a classroom, according to warrants.

“Angry,” Stone said. “Very angry. Whether high school or middle school, you’re in a place of innocence, and they trust you. Very disappointing.”

Rock Hill School officials said the first case did not involve students there.

However, MacAlpine was placed on leave from his jobs as a teacher at Castle Heights Middle School and track coach at Rock Hill High School.

He remains on leave, officials said Thursday

Investigators said the most recent video was found on MacAlpine’s phone.

They say they will continue to comb through his devices as part of this investigation.

