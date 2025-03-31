Rock Hill teacher, track coach charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Doug MacAlpine, a teacher at Castle Heights Middle School and track coach at Rock Hill High School, was arrested by law enforcement and is now on administrative leave.

The charges against MacAlpine involve six sexual exploitations of a minor in the second degree, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Rock Hill Schools assured the community that no students were involved in the situation and that the safety of students and staff was never at risk.

The district is fully cooperating with the authorities as they handle the matter, and they have stated that any actions compromising trust are taken seriously and addressed according to district policies and legal guidelines.

It acknowledged that incidents like this can be unsettling but reassured its commitment to supporting staff and students at both Castle Heights and Rock Hill High.

