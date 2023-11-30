Local

Teacher quits school district to keep Santa gig, despite petition to save job

By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com

Timothy Davis Timothy Davis is a local Santa Claus who wants to take time off as a Chesterfield County teacher to earn some more money this season. However, the district said he could get fired for it, according to a petition.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A local Santa Claus who also works as a Chester County science teacher says he has officially quit his teaching job.

Timothy Davis is working a job as Santa Claus this week in Charleston. Davis reportedly asked for several days off from his teaching job at Lewisville Middle School in order to take that Santa gig.

An online petition says Davis got notice from school leaders that he’d be terminated if he took the Santa job.

In a Facebook post, Davis said he would automatically lose his teaching license if he allowed the district to fire him.

He’s hoping to get a teaching job with another school district after his Santa gig ends.

