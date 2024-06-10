Team owner’s $8.4M home sale sets record

CHARLOTTE — After nearly two years on the market, a Providence Road mansion owned by Charlotte Checkers owner Michael Kahn has sold — setting a real estate record in the process.

Kahn and wife Wendy sold their Mediterranean-style estate in south Charlotte for $8.4 million this week, according to a deed of sale filed last week in Mecklenburg County. That makes it the most expensive home sale on record in Canopy MLS for the entire Charlotte region.

The home sold for 6.3% more than its asking price; the Kahns put the 12,718-square-foot home up for sale in August 2022 at just shy of $7.9 million. It houses five bedrooms and 10-and-a-half bathrooms.

VIDEO: Providence Day withdraws bid for Charlotte mansion

