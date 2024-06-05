Charlotte Hornets star buys Cam Newton’s uptown condo

CHARLOTTE — An uptown condo owned by one of the most recognizable names to ever play for a Charlotte team has sold to another star athlete here.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sold his condo last month to Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball for $2.47 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The sale between Newton’s Agape Property Management Group LLC and Ball’s MB1 Enterprises LLC closed on May 14.

The condo is in the exclusive Trust building at 139 S. Tryon St. and was purchased by Newton for $2.1 million in 2015, records show. It spans about 3,300 square feet with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

