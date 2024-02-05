Teen accused of stealing vape products from convenience store at gunpoint

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 17-year-old is in custody after he allegedly stole vape products from a convenience store at gunpoint.

On Sunday around 6 p.m., Lincolnton Police Department officers were called to the OM Food Mart at 851 South Laurel Street in Lincolnton. Surveillance video showed the suspect pointing a gun at a clerk and stealing vape products.

The suspect ran away from the store.

Officers spoke to employees, who gave them a description of the suspect that matched who they saw on the surveillance video.

With help from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincolnton officers tracked the suspect but lost sight of him. Officers later found and interviewed the teenager.

The Department of Juvenile Justice will file charges against him for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

